Candidate for Superior Court Clerk says office is "the heartbeat of our judicial system" and should be run by person with legal mind, legal training

Attorney Danielle Forté officially declared her candidacy by qualifying for the office of Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Courts during a Friday morning rally for supporters and press conference at the Citizens Service Center in Columbus, Georgia.
By
Local kayaker wins top spot at GoPro Mountain Games

Sports

Local kayaker wins top spot at GoPro Mountain Games

Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.

It's time to help the United Way "stuff the bus"

Local

It's time to help the United Way "stuff the bus"

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.