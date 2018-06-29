Danielle Forté stresses legal experience at announcement to run for Superior Court clerk

Attorney Danielle Forté rallied for supporters Friday morning as she officially declared her candidacy by qualifying for the office of Muscogee County clerk of Superior Courts.
Forté made the announcement during a news conference before family, friends, fellow lawyers and current and former elected officials gathered in Columbus Council chambers at the City Services Center. U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, D-Albany, and Councilor Jerry "Pops" Barnes were on hand, with Barnes introducing Forté and offering his endorsement.
"For over 10 years she's been an advocate for the citizens and the Columbus community," Barnes said. "And on top of that for 20 years she has practiced law at the federal and the state level."
Forté said if elected, she would focus on the office providing user friendly services with an emphasis on community service both to the legal and at large community, efficiency and excellence coupled with an impeccable work ethic, and a high standard.
Forté stressed her legal experience, saying that having a Superior Court clerk that's an attorney is not a requirement, but she feels it's an asset.
"The clerk's office is the heartbeat of our judicial system and as such should be run by someone with a legal mind and legal training, " Forté said.
The clerk position came open after the sudden passing of Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Court Ann Hardman in March, leaving a significant void in local government leadership.
As Clerk of Superior Court, Hardman managed an office that keeps records for the Superior and State courts, and oversaw all real estate records, the deed roll and the Board of Equalization, among other responsibilities.
Shasta Glover has been carrying out Hardman’s duties until a permanent replacement is elected in the Nov. 6 general election. She declared her bid for candidacy Thursday but the Ledger-Enquirer was not made aware of the announcement.
Glover has worked in the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office since January 2017. She was named Chief Deputy Clerk on March 13, under Georgia law, and sworn in by Probate Judge Marc D’Antonio to fill that position.
