Eagle Scout project aims to introduce kids to gardening, show them how to grow their own food
Charlie Gilliam, a student at Brookstone School and Boy Scout in Troop 35 in Columbus, has created six raised, garden beds for Fox Elementary School for his Eagle Scout project. He built the beds in three different sizes for different grade levels.
Attorney Danielle Forté officially declared her candidacy by qualifying for the office of Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Courts during a Friday morning rally for supporters and press conference at the Citizens Service Center in Columbus, Georgia.
Watch as makeup artist Maddiey Harrison preps actor Joshua Acoff for a recent performance of "The Addams Family" at Columbus State University. The final two performances are scheduled for June 29-30 at 7:30 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex.
In it's seventh summer, a program at Columbus State University offers kids with disabilities a chance to improve their fine and motor skills, get more physically fit, and socialize with other kids. Each child gets individualized help. It's all free.
There's a new walking trail in the East Alabama community of Crawford. The paved, 1/4 mile asphalt track is next to the Dollar General store in Crawford. There are plans to add benches and fencing around the track, which is surrounded by Pecan trees.
A Wednesday night traffic stop has led to the Russell County Sheriff's Office locating a moonshine operation, 500 gallons of moonshine worth about $30,000, several weapons, and the seizure of $200,000 in vehicles , equipment and $4,378 in cash.
Columbus Technical College is hosting twenty-four kids with the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley for a summer program exposing them to possible careers like law enforcement, automotive technology, and dental assisting & hygiene.
About 30 Members of Indivisible Columbus, Georgia rallied Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Broadway and 13th Street in downtown Columbus against the separation of immigrant children from their families at the United States border
Annie Jorgensen, Miss Georgia 2018, was presented Monday afternoon the keys to a 2018 Kia Stinger GT to use during her time as Miss Georgia. The Stinger GT has a 365 HP twin turbo and enough headroom to allow her to wear her crown while driving.
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Monday afternoon the busted pipe and resultant flooding of areas of the Columbus Government Center are related to the age of the building, and related structural issues.
A man was shot and killed outside of a residence on Third Avenue Monday afternoon in Columbus' Historic District, Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Third Avenue.
The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.
Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.
Columbus State University's theatre department is producing "James and the Giant Peach". Performances are scheduled for June 14-16, 19-23, 26-30 at 10 a.m., and June 17, 24, and July 1 at 2 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex. Tickets are $5-10.