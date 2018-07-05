New farmers market brings gourmet brands and foods to Columbus

A family owned and operated farmers market, whose owners trace their farming roots back six generations, have recently opened their first location in Columbus.
The William L. Brown Farm Market opened in late June at 2301 Airport Thruway. It has a wide variety of farm-fresh produce and “Farmer Brown” brand gourmet foods. Their Montezuma, Ga., location opened in 1966.
Witt Brown is the sixth generation of farmers in the Brown family.
"We came across a good opportunity to get over here in Columbus and jumped on it," he said. "So far it's been going fairly well. We're really excited to be here."
Brown said they deliver fresh produce at least every other day and also send back produce that "has at least a day on it." Brown said he can tell you exactly where on the farm things are grown.
"Not everyone knows exactly where their food comes from and here I can tell you exactly where it all came from," he said.
Brown's father, Howard Brown, is the fifth generation and oversees all of the farm and growing operations.
Store hours are 10 a.m through 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Comments