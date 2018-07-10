Around Town: Magnolia Manor receives Bronze award

Synovus Named One of America’s Most Reputable Banks
For the fourth consecutive year, “American Banker” and Reputation Institute have named Synovus one of America’s most reputable banks. Of 40 banks included in the publication’s annual Survey of Bank Reputations, Synovus ranked in the top ten among both customers and non-customers. Synovus has ranked in the top ten with customers and non-customers since its first appearance in the survey in 2015. The annual Survey of Bank Reputations provides a detailed analysis of the components that together formulate reputations, and how different banks rate on those measures. Of seven reputational dimensions measured by Reputation Institute, Synovus was one of only three banks to consistently rank in the top five for each dimension.
Columbus Interactive Media Fest
CIMFest (Columbus Interactive Media Fest), a celebration of the South’s game and simulation developers, will be held Saturday at CSU’s Student Davidson Center. CIMFest brings together various disciplines from the gaming industry such as security and academics. Featured will be guest speakers and a networking lunch where participants will have an opportunity to recruit young aspiring people looking for jobs in the game industry. The public is invited and admission is $10/members, high school, college students and CSU alum and $15/non-member. The event is 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Register at the door. Call 706-507-8532 for more info.
Brunch and Learn
Phenix City Library, Regional Rehabilitation Hospital and Pat Harrell host Brunch and Learn each month on topics of interest to senior adults and/or their caregivers. The program for July 18 will be “Planning to Move? Senior Living Choices” presented by Mary Mayrose, Director, Phenix City Housing Authority and Melissa Ryland, Administrator, Morningside Assisted Living. The program is free and will be held 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Blood pressure checks will be at 9:30 a.m., prior to the program and refreshments will be served. The meeting will be held at the Phenix City Library, 1501 17th Ave. For additional information, call 706-905-9601.
Junior Ranger Day Camp
Calling all junior rangers. Florence Marina State Park invites kids ages 6-12 to Junior Ranger Day Camp 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The junior rangers will discover all that the park has to offer through hikes, crafts, games and more. Participants will need to pack a lunch and bring plenty of water. Children should be dropped off no earlier than 9:50 a.m. and picked up no later than 3 p.m. The cost is $10 per child with parking $5. The park is located at 218 Florence Rd., Omaha, Ga. For more details, call 229-838-4706.
Magnolia Manor Receives Bronze Quality Award
The Georgia Health Care Association (GHCA) has announced Magnolia Manor’s Mattie H. Marshall Memory Care Center in Americus, Ga. and Magnolia Manor of Columbus West as recipients of the 2018 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award. They are two out of 25 long term and post-acute care providers across Georgia to receive this award. The award program consists of three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold. To receive the Bronze level award, providers must develop an organizational profile that employs fundamental aspects of quality performance. They must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. The awards will be presented in October in San Diego, California.
Comments