5 surprising things you probably didn’t know about Miss Georgia 2018 Annie Jorgensen

Miss Georgia 2018 Annie Jorgensen was crowned June 16 in Columbus. She was back in town Sunday to prepare for the Miss America contest, which will be conducted in September in Atlantic City, N.J.
She agreed to share with the Ledger-Enquirer the “5 Most Surprising Things About Miss Georgia 2018” after one of her prep sessions Sunday in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center. Please click on the attached video for the most surprising one. Here are the other four:
▪ Despite representing the state that grows the most peanuts in the nation, Jorgensen didn’t eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich until she was 18, when she finally outgrew her life-threatening peanut allergy.
▪ She isn’t a Georgia native. She was born in Wisconsin, but she moved to Georgia five years ago to attend the University of Georgia, where she graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
▪ She “randomly and very spontaneously” had dinner with actor Jamie Foxx. While eating with some friends, Foxx was at a neighboring table. One of her friends starting talking to him, and they ended up sitting with Foxx. To prove this celebrity encounter to her doubting brother Tommy, a huge Foxx fan, she had Foxx speak to Tommy via FaceTime. “I swear,” Jorgensen said, “I won the Sister of the Year award.”
▪ She “accidentally” appeared in a Steve Carell movie. While walking down the Las Vegas Strip with her family, they were stopped in “this huge crowd” and heard someone yell, “Look up and look surprise! So we looked up and looked surprised, and there’s Steve Carell. So we were genuinely looking up and looking surprised.” Unfortunately, she never found out the name of the movie.
