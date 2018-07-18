Around Town: A little of this and a little of that

▪ The author of “Goodnight Moon” (Margaret Wise Brown) died at age 42 while showing a doctor how healthy she was feeling. She kicked up her leg, dislodging a blood clot which then traveled to her heart and killed her.
▪ The tag on bedsheets indicates it is to be placed at the bottom right corner of the bed.
▪ The area code for Cape Canaveral in Florida is 321 to mimic the countdown sequence of spacecraft launches.
▪ Abraham Lincoln is in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, having lost only once in more than 300 matches.
▪ Three men, nicknamed the “Suicide Squad,” prevented a steam explosion after the initial Chernobyl accident. That explosion would have destroyed the entire Chernobyl plant and rendered all of Europe uninhabitable for hundreds of years.
▪ You can’t block Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook.
▪ Dinosaurs lived on Earth for 150 million years. We’ve been around for just 0.1% of that time.
▪ The “Guiness Book of Records” holds the record for being the book most often stolen from public libraries.
▪ Coca-Cola would be green if coloring wasn’t added to it.
▪ Blueberries will not ripen until they are picked.
▪ Charlie Chaplin’s youngest child, Christopher Chaplin, is only 55. By comparison, his oldest child, Norman Chaplain, would have been 98 this year.
▪ Sixty-one percent of U.S. soldiers killed in the Vietnam war were less than 20 years old. The average age of death being 23 years old.
▪ Fifty percent of the people of the world have never made or received a telephone call.
▪ Months that begin on a Sunday will always have a “Friday the 13th.”
▪ Mount Everest, named after George Everest, is pronounced Eve-rest, not Ever-est.
▪ “Dimension 6” was the original name intended for “Nike”.
▪ Only two percent of Earth’s population naturally have green eyes.
▪ If things had been just slightly difference, the Hewlett-Packard company might have been called Packard-Hewlett. When they decided to go into business together, founders William Hewlett and David Packard knew their company name would just be a combination of their last names, but were unsure of the order. So in Packard’s Palo Alto, California garage, they simply flipped a coin and Hewlett won.
▪ The tongue is the strongest muscle in the body.
▪ Human noses and ears keep getting bigger, even when the rest of the body’s growth has come to a halt.
▪ The numbers “172” can be found on the back of the U.S. $5 dollar bill in the bushes at the base of the Lincoln Memorial.
▪ A hummingbird weighs less than a penny.
▪ More monopoly money is printed each year than real U.S. currency.
▪ The “hashtag” key on your keyboard (#) is called an octotroph.
▪ Dogs and elephants are the only animals that understanding pointing. (The average dog is as intelligent as a two-year-old child.)
▪ The Mona Lisa has no eyebrows. (The name for the space between eyebrows is “nasion”.)
▪ Maya Angelou was the first black female streetcar conductor in San Francisco.
▪ When a person cries and the first drop of tears come from the right eye, it’s happiness. If it comes from the left eye, it’s pain.
▪ Human lips have a reddish color because of the great concentration of tiny capillaries just below the skin.
