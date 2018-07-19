Around Town: Summer safety tips

Annual Book Sale
The Muscogee County Friends of Libraries will host its Annual Book Sale Friday, July 27-Saturday, July 28 at the Columbus Public Library. Times will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards are all acceptable forms of payment. This is the big book sale, with thousands of gently used books, priced at $2 or less. Money raised during the sale helps support a wide range of library programs such as the Columbus Children’s Book Festival and The Margaret Carney Tea and Music Series. Friends of Libraries members will have the opportunity to shop early Thursday, July 26 at an exclusive “members only” sale. If you are not currently a Friend, but are interested in joining, visit http://www.cvlga.org/muscogee-county-friends-of-libraries/. For more info on the sale, call 706-243-2685.
CSU Art Department
The Columbus State Art Department announces the following events:
▪ Now-September 22: “Kota Ezawa: The Crime of Art”: Corn Center for the Visual Arts. This exhibition will bring together new and recent works related to Ezawa’s The Crime of Art series, a group of light-boxes and video animations that chronicle some of the most infamous and high profile museum heists in history. An artist talk, followed by a reception, will be 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. September 11.
▪ July 27-September 13: “Chuck Hemard: The Pines”: Corn Center for the Visual Arts. This exhibition is sponsored by Trees Columbus for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Reception.
▪ July 27: “Giant Sea Cave Excavation-Drifters Project, Kefalonia, Greece. Corn Center for the Visual Arts for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. 5:30 p.m.
Citizen Law Enforcement Academy
The Law Enforcement Agencies of Columbus (Muscogee County) conducts a Citizen Law Enforcement Academy (CLEA) twice a year in January and July. The academy is 16 weeks long, meeting once a week on Thursday evenings 6 p.m.-9 p.m. There is no cost for any of the classes. The first July class will be Thursday, July 26, 6 p.m. in the Public Safety Building Community Room, 510 10th St. The first class is an orientation and opportunity to meet members of the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department’s Command Staff. For more information and applications, call 706-653-4225 or 706-653-4385.
Stay Summer Safe
Emergency room visits peak in the summer months so avoid some of the most common summer-related accidents and illnesses:
▪ Sunburn. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 plus and reapply every two hours.
▪ Dehydration. Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary, caffeinated and alcoholic drinks.
▪ Burns. Use caution when dealing with flammable liquids, open flames, campfires and barbecues.
▪ Outdoor injuries. Wear appropriate attire and safety gear during activities like bike riding and hiking. Any water recreation should be monitored by an adult who knows CPR. Maintain lawn equipment and operate safely.
▪ Food poisoning. Don’t eat food left out of refrigeration for more than one hour when the temperature is above 90 degrees fahrenheit.
Comments