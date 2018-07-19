Sneak Peek: Looking for something to do tonight? Check out TEACHaret at the Springer Opera House

The 4th Annual TEACHaret Benefit is Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Springer Opera House. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Proceeds fund scholarships to the Springer Theatre Academy training program.
TEACHaret Benefit showcases teachers’ talents, raises funds for scholarship fund

By Mike Haskey

mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

July 19, 2018 05:29 PM

The Springer Opera House presented the fourth annual TEACHaret benefit Thursday night in Emily Woodruff Hall at the Springer Opera House. The show featured performances by Springer Theatre Academy staff and raised money to fund the Wise Investment Program, a scholarship fund that provides scholarships for underprivileged children to attend the academy. The Wise Investment Program was established in honor of Ron Anderson, who established the Springer Theatre Academy in 1996. Since the scholarship fund started, more than $13,000 has been donated. Fifty seven students were able to attend this summer’s academy program through the Wise Investment Program. If you missed the show, you can catch video from their rehearsal at www.ledger-enquirer.com.

