TEACHaret Benefit showcases teachers’ talents, raises funds for scholarship fund

The Springer Opera House presented the fourth annual TEACHaret benefit Thursday night in Emily Woodruff Hall at the Springer Opera House. The show featured performances by Springer Theatre Academy staff and raised money to fund the Wise Investment Program, a scholarship fund that provides scholarships for underprivileged children to attend the academy. The Wise Investment Program was established in honor of Ron Anderson, who established the Springer Theatre Academy in 1996. Since the scholarship fund started, more than $13,000 has been donated. Fifty seven students were able to attend this summer’s academy program through the Wise Investment Program. If you missed the show, you can catch video from their rehearsal at www.ledger-enquirer.com.
