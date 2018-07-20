Columbus receiving positive results from Memory Project

Dr. Jonathan Liss, founder of the Columbus Memory Center, and Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson co-hosted a Friday morning news conference to talk about the role Columbus and its residents have played in the Columbus Memory Project.
The project was launched last year and drugmakers Eisai and Biogen recently announced positive results with the experimental Alzheimer’s drug BAN2401.
Liss said Columbus enrolled the third highest number of people in the world in this trial. The Columbus Memory Project hopes to spotlight the role of brain function. It features a free, self-administered test for seniors to determine their memory number and make year-to-year comparisons of their abilities.
Liss said this knowledge will help seniors detect changes in cognitive ability early and hopefully take advantage of medical breakthroughs like the one recently announced.
