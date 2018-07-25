Renovation of historic powerhouses at Eagle & Phenix site nearly complete
The renovation of the two powerhouses at the Eagle & Phenix complex on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Georgia is nearly complete. Here's a quick tour showing where construction stands, and a look at the amazing view from the site.
Dr. Jonathan Liss, founder of the Columbus Memory Center, spoke at a Friday morning news conference about the role Columbus residents have played in the Columbus Memory Project, and the project's role in Alzheimer's treatment.
Columbus High rising senior Libby Paul has collected more than 2,000 books and is giving them to students who eat for free this summer as part of the Seamless Summer Feeding Program in Muscogee County schools. The program is Feeding and Reading.
Arthur James Jones was 14 years old when he was jailed for burglary and 15 when he was convicted and sent to state prison. For nine years, he knew no other life. All that changed Wednesday, when freed at age 23. This is his story.
An 18-year old Columbus male died early Thursday morning of multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Winston Road residence, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. Emanul Banks was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m.
The 4th Annual TEACHaret Benefit is Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Springer Opera House. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Proceeds fund scholarships to the Springer Theatre Academy training program.
These are excerpts from the opening statement made Monday afternoon by defense attorney Stacey Jackson on behalf of his client James Oliver, who is accused of fatally shooting Bobby Seawright Jr. in 2016.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly made his opening statement Monday afternoon during the murder trial of James Oliver. Oliver is charged in the December 2016 fatal shooting death of Bobby Seawright Jr.
Norfolk Southern Railroad and a private construction crew have Veterans Parkway completely blocked at the Ninth Street intersection for repair work on the railroad tracks. The work is scheduled to be done at 7 p.m. tonight.
Kristal Freiberg, a Columbus GA mother of twins who play Little League baseball, died unexpectedly after leaving the baseball field. Sons Collin and Carter Freiberg will carry on their mother's legacy by continuing to play all-star baseball.
The Columbus location of William L. Brown Farm Market recently opened at 2301 Airport Thruway. It's family owned and operated and has a wide variety of farm-fresh produce and “Farmer Brown” brand gourmet foods. Their other store is in Montezuma, Ga.
Police stopped Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III, 36, Tuesday for a seat belt violation and learned he had an outstanding murder warrant. He was taken into custody and appeared Thursday in Columbus Recorder's Court. His parents spoke after the hearing.
Hallie Richardson acquired unique skills during her senior project at Columbus High School she uses performing the role of Kaa in the Springer Opera House's production of "Jungle Book." Performances begin July 6.