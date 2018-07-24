Brandon Day, a 2008 graduate of Shaw High School, will appear in the July 24, 2018, episode of “Love Connection” on Fox TV.
Brandon Day, a 2008 graduate of Shaw High School, will appear in the July 24, 2018, episode of “Love Connection” on Fox TV. Courtesy of Carrie Day

Watch ‘Love Connection’ on Fox TV tonight and you’ll see a local face

By Mark Rice

July 24, 2018 03:59 PM

Brandon Day of Columbus will be featured on the Fox TV show “Love Connection” tonight.

The program starts at 9 p.m. EDT.

Day graduated from Shaw High School in 2008, then Chattahoochee Valley Community College. He moved to Atlanta and is now pursuing a degree in cybersecurity at Strayer University, according to a news release.

His family (parents Carrie and Emmit Day, sister and brother-in-law Brittany and Eric Brock) motivated him to apply to “Love Connection” through an Instagram post.

After he was selected, Day flew in March to Hollywood, California, for an interview with the show’s producers.

