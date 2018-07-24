Watch ‘Love Connection’ on Fox TV tonight and you’ll see a local face

Brandon Day of Columbus will be featured on the Fox TV show “Love Connection” tonight.
The program starts at 9 p.m. EDT.
Day graduated from Shaw High School in 2008, then Chattahoochee Valley Community College. He moved to Atlanta and is now pursuing a degree in cybersecurity at Strayer University, according to a news release.
His family (parents Carrie and Emmit Day, sister and brother-in-law Brittany and Eric Brock) motivated him to apply to “Love Connection” through an Instagram post.
After he was selected, Day flew in March to Hollywood, California, for an interview with the show’s producers.
