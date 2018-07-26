Christmas comes early for local agencies

Christmas came early for several local agencies thanks to a local financial institution. Kinetic Credit Union finished a month-long celebration of Christmas in July by donating much-needed items to several local agencies.
Kinetic presented the goods, collected by employees and their families, during a Christmas in July Give Day event Thursday morning at the company’s branch at 1251 13th Street in Columbus. Kinetic’s donation included school supplies, childrens’ clothing, non-perishable food, and toys.
“Everybody gives in December, very few people give in July, “ said Wanda Rutledge, vice president of community relations for Kinetic Credit Union, “ so we just kind of fill the gap a little bit in providing different items for various charitable groups.”
Kinetic representatives also gave checks for $1,000 to Children’s Miracle Network and NeighborWorks Columbus, and Cubby Bears to the Phenix City Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. These bears can then be given to children during emergency situations, said Jason Whitten, patrol captain with the Phenix City Police Department.
“We interact with children on a daily basis and usually it is in a stressful situation and this will be greatly appreciated by someone,” said Whitten.
Donations went to Valley Rescue Mission, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Phenix City Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Homeless Resource Network, Orchard View Nursing Home, Children’s Miracle Network, NeighborWorks Columbus, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley.
Comments