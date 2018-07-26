Around Town:

Columbus Artists’ Guild Exhibition
The Columbus Artists’ Guild presents the 2018 Members’ Exhibition with a grand opening and patron reception Saturday, August 4. The event is free and open to the public. There will be music and hors d’oeuvres. The time is 6 p.m.-8 p.m. with the awards presentation at 7 p.m. The Exhibition will be open Sunday, August 5-Friday, August 17. Opening times 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The grand opening and Exhibition will be at the Columbus Public Library. Also visit the annual “Young Adults Exhibit” in the Childrens Section of the Library. For further details, call 706-327-1344.
College Students Should Consider Renters Insurance
As the start of the school year approaches, college students who are moving out of the house or off campus may want to consider purchasing renters insurance to help with the cost of replacing stolen or damaged personal belongings. According to Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens, renters insurance can cover the loss of laptop computers, smart tablets, musical instruments, jewelry and much more in the event of theft, fire or some other unforeseen disaster. If you plan on living in private, off-campus housing, the landlord may require you to have renters insurance, but not all do, and just because your landlord insures the space you rent does not mean that you are covered. Hudgens suggest discussing the needs of your student with your local insurance agent who can tailor a renters insurance policy to your individual needs. Everything from property damage caused by fire, hail or smoke, to liability suits brought by guests slipping on stairs or in the bathroom can be included in a policy. Renters’ insurance can be reasonably inexpensive-most policies range from $15-$30 per month. Many companies will allow you to bundle your renters insurance with other policies, like your auto insurance, making it less expensive. For more information, call 1-800-656-2298.
Pine Mountain Trail Association
Upcoming events for August and September of the Pine Mountain Trail Association.
▪ August 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.-Group Hike. Meet at WJSP Tower at mile 23. Hiking East End Loop for 3.4 moderate miles.
▪ August 11, 9 a.m.-noon-Work Day. Meet at FDR State Park Office. Bring work gloves, water and snacks. All tools are furnished.
▪ September 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.-Group Hike. Meet at Rocky Point parking lot. Hiking the trail to Dowdell’s Knob. A moderate 3.4 miles.
▪ September 15, 9 a.m.-noon-Work Day. Meet at FDR State Park Office. Bring work gloves, water and snacks Tools are furnished.
For more details, visit https://www.pinemountaintrail.org.
Save the Date
Do not miss the next “Cool History: The Ladies Victorian Tea” hosted by the National Civil War Naval Museum September 15 at 1 p.m. Enjoy scones, pastries and clotted cream. Holy Wait, Executive Director, will give a brief presentation on the roles and accomplishments of women during the Civil War era. Cost is $15 which includes a keepsake cup and saucer. This is an event that fills up quickly. Tickets can be purchased at www.portcolumbus.org/events.
