Local business celebrating Christmas in July brings early cheer, gifts, and money to several area agencies

Christmas came early for several local agencies thanks to a local financial institution. Kinetic Credit Union finished a month-long celebration of Christmas in July by donating much-needed items and money to several local agencies.
By
Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

Crime

Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.