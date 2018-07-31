A week after winning the runoff, retired Col. John House takes his seat on Columbus Council

A week after he was elected to Columbus Council, District 10 Councilor John House took his seat Tuesday morning.
House, a 64-year-old retired Army colonel, was sworn in prior to the work session by Chief Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Judge Gil McBride.
Unlike the others elected to council and school board positions this year, House does not have to wait until January to begin his term. House took office once the runoff was certified because he was filling the seat vacated by Mayor-elect Skip Henderson, who had to resign to run for mayor. The District 10 seat has been vacant for four months awaiting a winner in the special election.
House won a three-way race that included Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce executive Amy Bryan and community activist Tollie Strode. He defeated Bryan in the runoff.
“Time to go to work,” House said before taking his seat.
