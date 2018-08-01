Jordan High School campus in the middle of a major makeover

The Jordan High School campus is in the middle of a major facelift. Workers have been busy constructing new fields for the football, baseball, and softball programs. They've even added a new parking lot. Here's a quick look at the project.
By
Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

Crime

Police: Afternoon shooting leaves one injured

A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.