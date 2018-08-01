Around Town:

Group Homes Back-to-School “Secure The Bag”
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Delta Iota Lambda Chapter have joined with several organizations in a single day back-to-school event. Columbus Alphas along with Akili Society, Fountain City Mardi Gras Association, Mildred L. Terry Library and Chattahoochee Valley Big Brothers Big Sisters host a back-to-school backpack giveaway to youth group homes around the Tri -City area. The event will be held Sunday at the Alpha Fraternity House, 1015 13th St., 3 p.m.-6 p.m. The event is spearheaded by Akili Society who set a goal of 100 backpacks for distribution. Each bag will be filled with notebooks, pencils, paper as well as a coupon for a free haircut/grooming. The Library will be on-site to accept library card applications and discuss library programs and resources. Big Brothers Big Sisters will share the benefits of its mentorship programs. The Royal Court members of the Fountain City Mardi Gras Association will serve as the main labor for distributing the backpacks. The Akili Society’s mission is to provide children in group homes with therapeutic activities that promote emotional, physical and most importantly mental wellbeing.
School’s Open-Drive Carefully Campaign
The Auto Club Group and its Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation-through their School’s Open-Drive Carefully Campaign are reminding motorists that school season is starting soon and that it’s important to avoid distraction and use caution when driving near school zones, especially during drop-off and pick-up times. From 2007 to 2016, more school-age pedestrians were killed from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., than any other hours of the day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. AAA also reminds Georgians that the Hands-Free Law went into effect in Georgia on July 1 and encourages motorists to eliminate all distractions behind the wheel and fully focus on the task of driving. Visit AAA.com/mobile for more info.
Fort Benning Celebrates Grand Opening of New Library
The Fort Benning Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host an open house to celebrate the grand opening of MWR’s Milton E. Long Library 10 a.m. August 14. This free event includes refreshments and great activities for the kids, with puppet and magic shows, balloon and face paint artists, a juggler, drum circle and more. The public is invited. The library, in Building 2783, 6529 Eckel Avnue, opened in its new location in June. More than $4 million was invested in the renovation of the 25,000 square foot Long Hall, which was gutted after a fire in 2014. At that time, the building served as headquarters for MWR, and the library was located on Wold Avenue in Sayers Hall and bore the name Sayers Library. It was half the size of the library in its new location. Long Hall now has an elevator, more meeting spaces, more inventory and 80 computer stations. Infrastructure upgrades allow for wireless internet, self-checkout, charging stations, gaming areas and greater audiovisual capabilities. Patrons will enjoy the right to reserve rooms for conferences and meetings or book clubs, a movie room, a computer lab with CaC capabilities and printing, the Teen Zone and a children’s dedicated “Wonderland.” The staff has introduced new programs, also, including Family Movie Night, Board Game Night, Super Hero Book Club, Centennial Movie Series, Lunch and Learn Book Club and more. Learn more at benning.armymwr.com.
