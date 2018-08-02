Volunteers use paint, creativity to transform school bathrooms and inspire students to “bloom where you are planted.”
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School, has been searching for a way to motivate students to help keep the school’s bathrooms clean. Thanks to volunteers, she thinks she's found a way with an even more inspirational purpose.
The Jordan High School campus is in the middle of a major facelift. Workers have been busy constructing new fields for the football, baseball, and softball programs. They've even added a new parking lot. Here's a quick look at the project.
The Rapids, a major project that will transform the riverfront in downtown Columbus has taken shape just north of the 13th Street bridge. It's a 226-unit apartment complex and will also feature restaurant and retail space.
A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.
Christmas came early for several local agencies thanks to a local financial institution. Kinetic Credit Union finished a month-long celebration of Christmas in July by donating much-needed items and money to several local agencies.
The renovation of the two powerhouses at the Eagle & Phenix complex on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Georgia is nearly complete. Here's a quick tour showing where construction stands, and a look at the amazing view from the site.
Sharon Harrison, the maternal grandmother of Kendrick High School rising senior Darian Holcomb, sings during the July 25, 2018, reception in the school's cafeteria to welcome Darian back from the Experimental Aviation Association Air Academy Camp.
Dr. Jonathan Liss, founder of the Columbus Memory Center, spoke at a Friday morning news conference about the role Columbus residents have played in the Columbus Memory Project, and the project's role in Alzheimer's treatment.
Columbus High rising senior Libby Paul has collected more than 2,000 books and is giving them to students who eat for free this summer as part of the Seamless Summer Feeding Program in Muscogee County schools. The program is Feeding and Reading.
Arthur James Jones was 14 years old when he was jailed for burglary and 15 when he was convicted and sent to state prison. For nine years, he knew no other life. All that changed Wednesday, when freed at age 23. This is his story.
An 18-year old Columbus male died early Thursday morning of multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Winston Road residence, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said. Emanul Banks was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m.
The 4th Annual TEACHaret Benefit is Thursday, July 19 at 7 p.m. at the Springer Opera House. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Proceeds fund scholarships to the Springer Theatre Academy training program.
These are excerpts from the opening statement made Monday afternoon by defense attorney Stacey Jackson on behalf of his client James Oliver, who is accused of fatally shooting Bobby Seawright Jr. in 2016.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly made his opening statement Monday afternoon during the murder trial of James Oliver. Oliver is charged in the December 2016 fatal shooting death of Bobby Seawright Jr.
Norfolk Southern Railroad and a private construction crew have Veterans Parkway completely blocked at the Ninth Street intersection for repair work on the railroad tracks. The work is scheduled to be done at 7 p.m. tonight.
Kristal Freiberg, a Columbus GA mother of twins who play Little League baseball, died unexpectedly after leaving the baseball field. Sons Collin and Carter Freiberg will carry on their mother's legacy by continuing to play all-star baseball.