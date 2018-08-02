Around Town:

Columbus Christian Women’s Connection
The Columbus Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon will be held 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. August 9 at the Green Island Country Club. The theme will be “Wake Up and Make Up”. Guests will be Lori Felten, Mary Kay Consultant, who will provide important make-up tips and Candie Gissell speaking on how a 17-year search for her father turned from tragedy to triumph. $21 all inclusive. Reservation deadline is August 6 and can be made by calling 706-575-3120.
Town Hall Forum
The Phenix City/Russell County NAACP’s education committee invites citizens to come out to a Town Hall Forum to discuss the pros and cons of a referendum that will determine how the Phenix City school board members will be chosen in the future. . . appointed or elected. Parents of students at all grade levels are encouraged to come out and voice their opinions while listening to arguments supporting both sides. The forum will be held 6 p.m. Monday at Gaines Chapel AME Church, 911 Dillingham St. The Referendum will be voted on August 28. The NAACP is sponsoring the forum to peak public interest in how the school board operates and how improvements can be made for all of the children in the public schools. The moderator will be Dr. Janet Goodwin, a local educator. For more info, call 706-593-5509.
Synovus Scholarship Recipients
Synovus today announced its 2018 Jack Parker Scholarship recipients. This year, 126 scholarships totaling $127,000 were awarded to children of Synovus team members across the company’s five-state footprint. Scholarship funds are generated each year through team member donations and internal fund raising activities. The scholarship program is named in honor of Jack B. Parker, whose career with the Synovus family of companies spanned 44 years. Jack’s enthusiastic attitude, keen sense of duty, and good heart were evident throughout his career. The scholarship program is managed by the Jack B. Parker Foundation Inc. to award college or vocational institution scholarships to team members’ children who excel academically, demonstrate strong leadership, and are involved in activities to improve their communities. Since its inception in 1988, the foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships. Among the recipients, 49 students in the Chattahoochee Valley area were awarded scholarships for 2018: Hunter Abell, Tommy Boyd, Olivia Brookins, Davis Brown, Lane Burbrink, Preston Campbell, Riley Carlson, Kamryn Dobbins, Abby Dugan, Taylor Ferrell, Lindsey Giglio, Emily Glasscock, Jonathan Gogins, Madeline Goodfellow, Westley Groff, Kaysen Holt, Arielle Hopf, Allie Kelley, Trent Kelley, Mackenzie Koon, Jordan Lipp, Brandon Mahone, Mel McLellan, Gavin Medley, Erin Miller, Rachel Mobley, Brendle Moyer, Wynn Mullin, Anudeep Nakirikanti, Will Nana Fabu, Allison Nobles, Autumn Nobles, Caitlyn Oldenburg, Emily Pease, Sneha Rajeev, Abby Redmon, Elizabeth Redmon, Chad Silvani, Destin Smith, Sarah Kate Smith, Risha Spann, Elizabeth Steelmon, Arushi Tandon, Emily Timmons, Bailee Valentini, Caroline Wellborn, Abby Williams, Gaige Williams and Grant Williford.
