Fire breaks out in Columbus classroom

A fire broke out in a Columbus classroom Friday morning as teachers prepared for Wednesday’s start of the Muscogee County School District’s academic year.
No injuries were reported from the fire at Mathews Elementary School, MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham said in a news release.
A school administrator contacted the fire department, she said.
“The fire was then contained to the classroom where it originated,” Parham said. “. . . Mathews Elementary staff has been released from the building to ensure our standards of safety are met while investigating the cause of this incident.”
