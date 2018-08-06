Pratt, Coca-Cola, Aflac, TSYS, Georgia Power and others to be at job fair next week

A job fair being held by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is scheduled for Aug. 16 at Harris County High School, about 30 minutes north of Columbus.
The Goodwill Industries affiliate based in Columbus said Monday the job fair will take place 4 to 8 p.m., with more than 100 positions needing to be filled by employers. The high school is located at 8281 Ga. Hwy. 116 in Hamilton, Ga. The Harris County Chamber of Commerce also is hosting the fair.
Goodwill said employers scheduled to be at the event include:
▪ U.S. Army
▪ Pratt & Whitney
▪ Callaway Gardens
▪ KeyBridge Technologies
▪ Coca-Cola
▪ Aflac
▪ Zoe Pediatrics
▪ TSYS
▪ Goldens’
▪ Afni
▪ BlueCross BlueShield of Georgia
▪ Georgia Power
▪ Spherion Staffing Services
▪ Koch Foods
▪ Hospital Authority of Columbus
▪ Surge Staffing
▪ Staffing Connections
▪ Health Care Staffing Inc.
▪ 1 On 1 Staffing Agency
▪ SSC Services for Education
The job fair will occur with the Columbus metro area unemployment rate at 5.1 percent in June, which is up from 4.4 percent in May, according to the Georgia Department of Labor. The agency said the local area lost 100 jobs in June, with a total now at 122,500.
The Columbus metro area includes the Georgia counties of Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee and Marion, and Russell County in Alabama. The labor agency.
Goodwill said those attending the event should bring copies of their resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. For more information, call 706-256-1837.
