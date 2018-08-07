Around Town:

Open Door Community House
Open Door Community House’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have again earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charit evaluator. This is the fourth consecutive year that Open Door Community House has earned the highest possible rating. Only 14 percent of evaluated charities receive at least four consecutive 4-star evaluations according to Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “This indicates that Open Door Community House adheres to industry best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.” Visit www.charitynavigator.org for Open Door’s rating and other information about charitable giving.
Chattahoochee Valley Beekeepers Association
Everything you wanted to know about honey processing and more. Bob Binnie, owner of the Blue Ridge Honey Company in Lakemont, Ga., will be the guest speaker at the CVBA’s next meeting August 13. Binnie is a past president of the Georgia Beekeepers Association and was recognized as beekeeper of the year in 2003. He processes more than a million pounds of honey a year, and has 2,500 colonies on his property. He began keeping bees in Oregon in 1981 before moving to Georgia. He now sells bees, honey supplies and honey. In the past, he’s helped get new beekeepers from the CVBA started raising bees by selling them nucs and packages of bees and queens. His talk will include information about temperature and its effect on honey, enzymes, flavor, aroma and coloring, materials in processing, moisture, yeast, fermentation, filtration and much more. There is no fee and the public is invited. 6 p.m. at the University of Georgia Extension Office, 420 10th St. 706-577-7424
Prayer Walk
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will host a drop-in Family Rosary/Prayer Walk Friday. School families and the public are invited to walk the campus at their own pace to pray for the safety of students, teachers and staff; fresh enthusiasm and hearts that are excited to learn; and eyes to see the needs around us. Times are 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m. and there is no fee to participate. St. Anne is located at 2020 Kay Circle. Call 706-561-8232 for further details.
Choral Society of West Georgia Concert Season
The Choral Society of West Georgia will begin opening rehearsals for the 2018-2019 Concert Season at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in LaGrange, Ga. The concert schedule is:
▪ October 27: “The Great Spooktacular Organ Concert.” Free organ concert featuring fun-filled seasonal favorites performed by area organists.
▪ November 17-18: “We Gather Together-A Concert of Praise, Thanksgiving and Remembrance”.
▪ December 11: “The LaGrange Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert” featuring the Choral Society of West Georgia with the LaFayette Christian School Choir celebrating the music of LaGrange composer, Rob Kirby.
▪ March 9: “The West Georgia Choral Arts Festival 2019” featuring LaGrange native, Dr. Oliver Green, Jr., Guest Director.
▪ March 23: “Tripping Hither, Tripping Thither! An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan!” Dinner Concert.
▪ March 25-April 4: “A Musical Danube River Cruise-Regensburg to Budapest!” Exciting musical and cultural celeration of the rich musical heritage of the Danube River’s great cities and countrysides.
Go to www.choralsocietyofwestgeorgia.org for additional details.
