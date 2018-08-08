Around Town:

Friends of Historic Claflin
The Friends of Historic Claflin now have a full line of social media platforms and for those who wish to participate in the social media strategy, there will be a training Saturday at 10 a.m. The training will be held at the new office at Marshall Middle School on Shepherd Drive, Room 301. The FHC monthly meeting will be held that day at 4 p.m. to discuss the Claflin Homecoming Jubilee. For additional information, contact Rev. Richard Jessie at 706-393-9393.
Active Shooter Seminar
The Columbus Police Department will sponsor an Active Shooter Seminar 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 14 at The Citizen’s Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way. The seminar is designed to assist the area business community in providing ways that may help in the event of an active shooter in the workplace. Employers may respond by sending three or more representatives to the event at no cost. It is not required to notify that your company will participate; however, it would be helpful to know approximately how many will be participating. Call The Crime Prevention unit at 706-653-3173 for further details.
Columbus State University’s Dual Enrollment Program
Columbus State University is expanding offerings for its tuition-free Dual Enrollment Program as more teens discover the benefits of taking college courses while still in high school. Dual Enrollment is a state-sponsored program that allows students at eligible high schools to take approved college-level coursework for credit toward both high school and college graduation requirements. Through the program, students routinely earn enough credits for an associate’s degree before finishing high school. There are no tuition costs for students accepted into the program. At CSU, students now have access to more than 100 different courses a year. For more info, go to https://admissions.columbusstate.edu/dualenrollment.
Arbor Day Foundation
Spruce up your landscape by joining the Arbor Day Foundation this month. Everyone who joins the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation with a $10 donation will receive 10 free Colorado blue spruce trees or 10 white flowering dogwood trees through the Foundation’s Trees for America campaign. The trees will be shipped postpaid between October 15 and December 10, depending on the right time for planting in each member’s area. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free of charge. “Colorado blue spruce trees truly provide year-round beauty for any landscape,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Dogwood trees will add color and beauty to your yard throughout the year, with their showy spring flowers, scarlet autumn foliage, and red berries that attract songbirds in the winter.” New members of the Arbor Day Foundation will also receive The Tree Book, which includes information about tree planting and care, and a subscription to Arbor Day, the Foundation’s bimonthly publication. To receive the free trees, send a $10 membership contribution to: Ten Free Trees, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410 by August 31 or join online at arborday.org/august.
