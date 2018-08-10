River rescue drill sharpens first responders’ skills, helps train WHINSEC students

A month ago in downtown Columbus, Andrea Shaw, an attorney visiting from Maine, acted on both instinct and impulse when she immediately agreed to adopt an injured stray dog that had been rescued by a small group of cyclists.
Despite having to live the next several weeks in a hotel, MCSD board member Mark Cantrell is feeling grateful after surviving without injury a lightning bolt that zapped his home and struck 10 feet from where he was sitting.
Together 2017 unveiled Tuesday the installment of local author and teacher Isiah Harper's word mural “My River Valley.” It's the final phase of the Together 2017 “My River Valley” mural project in the Columbus, Phenix City, and Fort Benning region.
The “30 million word gap” refers to the estimated number of fewer words the poorest children hear compared to the wealthiest children by age 3. Randy Wilkes, superintendent of the Phenix City School District, explains.
Organizers call it "America's Night Out Against Crime." Most people know it as National Night Out. This year's event is Aug. 7 in communities across America. Here's a quick look at what it is, with sights and sounds from previous years' events.
Columbus' 24-year-old South Commons softball complex is showing the wear and tear of age, and the Columbus Sports Council is now pitching the need to improve the facility to continue attracting events and the dollars they bring to the community.
The Big Mac turns 50 this year. Ledger-Enquirer reporter Chuck Williams sat down with local McDonald's officials to talk about the new "MacCoins", swap Big Mac stories, see who remembers the famous jingle, and finally taste-test the iconic burger.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School, has been searching for a way to motivate students to help keep the school’s bathrooms clean. Thanks to volunteers, she thinks she's found a way with an even more inspirational purpose.
The Jordan High School campus is in the middle of a major facelift. Workers have been busy constructing new fields for the football, baseball, and softball programs. They've even added a new parking lot. Here's a quick look at the project.
The Rapids, a major project that will transform the riverfront in downtown Columbus has taken shape just north of the 13th Street bridge. It's a 226-unit apartment complex and will also feature restaurant and retail space.
A shooting at the Camp Benning Apartments on Ticknor Drive has left one person injured and Columbus police searching for clues. The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus but no condition is available.
Christmas came early for several local agencies thanks to a local financial institution. Kinetic Credit Union finished a month-long celebration of Christmas in July by donating much-needed items and money to several local agencies.
Sharon Harrison, the maternal grandmother of Kendrick High School rising senior Darian Holcomb, sings during the July 25, 2018, reception in the school's cafeteria to welcome Darian back from the Experimental Aviation Association Air Academy Camp.