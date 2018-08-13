Around Town:

Movie Premiere of “STILL”
CSU’s Department of Communication is hosting the Columbus movie premiere of “STILL” 7 p.m. August 23 in the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts Auditorium. Following the screening, the audience will be able to interact in a Q&A session with Writer and Director Takashi Doscher, Producer Craig Miller and CSU students who serve as Production Assistants on the set. “STILL” is the first production resulting from the Department of Communication’s partnership with the Georgia Film Academy and involved more than a dozen of CSU students working on the set as Production Assistants. The movie was filmed at Sweet Home Plantation in Harris County, Ga. Since its release, the movie has won several awards-including the prestigious Georgia Award at the Atlanta Film Festival. The synopsis for the film follows: When Lily (Madeline Brewer) loses her way on a hike through the Appalachian wilderness, she finds rescue in the form of a peculiar married couple, Ella (Lydia Wilson) and Adam (Nick Blood), who have completely isolated themselves from the outside world. As the couple nurses Lily back to health, she begins to discover evidence of a dark and dangerous secret a century in the making. As Ella and Nick’s mystery begins to unravel, Lily comes to understand the couple’s desperation to keep themselves hidden from the world. Tickets are $15. Email vickers_kelsey@columbusstate.edu for additional information.
TSYS Awards $163,000 in Scholarships to 42 Students of U.S. Team Members
TSYS Future Scholars Foundation, Inc., through the contributions of team members and friends of TSYS, has awarded $163,000 in scholarships for 2018 to 42 students, whose parents work at TSYS throughout the U.S. Of the 42 scholars, 30 are from the Chattahoochee Valley area, including this year’s Richard W. Ussery Scholar, an honor bestowed upon the student receiving the highest cumulative score from the judges. This year’s honoree is Garrett L. Jimmerson, whose mom, Debbie Jimmerson, works at TSYS’ Riverfront Campus in Columbus. Since 2008, the TSYS Future Scholars Foundation has awarded 604 scholarships, and this year the dollar amount of scholarships awarded topped the one million mark at $1,057,750. Scholarship recipients are judged in six categories: leadership, awards and honors, community service, well-rounded involvement in activities, career goals, and academic ability. Scholarship amounts vary and may be applied toward a bachelor’s degree or an associate degree at an accredited college, university or vocational institution located within the U.S. Congratulations to the TSYS Future Scholars Class of 2018: Rida Ali, Ryan P. Anderson, Sarah A. Baker, Gabriel L. Bello, William N. Byrd, Edwin P. Cawthorne, Ritika Chanda, Sarah Chen, T. Jackson Dean III, Margi P. Desai, Lauren G. Evans, Malachi A. Graddy, Kayleigh N. Green, Katelin A. Grogan, Rebekah S. Hurwitz, Rohan Jairam, Garrett L. Jimmerson, Krishnasai Kodali, Elim G. Lee, Kimberly J. May, Mackenzie L. Morefield, Siri M. Nanduri, Autumn C. Nobles, David I. Nwadike, Eric D. Parker, Tyler A. Petrell, David M. Pharis, Ninad P. Prasade, Sneha Rajeev, Raksha Ramdas, Neel R. Ramesh, Madison A. Reddie, Cassidy B. Renfroe, Lauren H. Rice, Hannah G. Richard, Harrison H. Richards, Ishan Sahoo, Rachel L. Spencer, Elyse M. Sway, Maloreigh L. Todd, Kevin D. Vettickatt, and Alexander Yu.
Comments