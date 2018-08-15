Around Town:

Hot Air Balloons Volunteers
Become a part of Callaway Resort and Gardens’ beloved Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival this Labor Day Weekend, August 31-September 2, by joining a balloon crew. Crews assist pilots with inflating, tethering and packing the balloons. A good pair of gloves and a little time are all that’s needed. In return, crew members learn about ballooning, meet interesting people and gain free admission to the festival on volunteer day along with two additional tickets to use at the balloon festival. There is a Balloon Glow Friday, August 31 and Sunday, September 2, both with set-up around 7 p.m. The balloon inflation and tether rides will be Sept. 1-2, 6:30 a.m.-7:30 a.m. and then again 4 p.m. Pilots will inflate their balloons and offer tethered rides as long as the winds are calm and ideal for inflation and will need assistance throughout the process. Crew members must be at least 18-years-old and be able to volunteer for a full shift during one or more of the days during the festival. Each balloon needs a four- or five-member crew. If interested in becoming a crew member or have questions about the event, go to eventplanning@callawaygardens.com or call 855-520-2685.
Columbus Community Orchestra Seeking New Members
The Columbus Community Orchestra is currently seeking new members for the upcoming concert season. This all-volunteer group performs about 6 concerts per year and has been in existence since 1999. The CCO rehearses and performs on Monday events at St. Mark UMC Activity Center on Whitesville Road and membership is open to qualified musicians. For audition information and other details, contact William Fry, CCO Conductor at 706-322-3714.
Phenix City/Russell County NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Banquet
The Phenix City/Russell County NAACP’s 31st Annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be held 7 p.m. August 24 at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City. The NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Banquet is a function of all branches as a fund raiser to take care of the organization’s yearly functions. This year’s keynote speaker will be Pastor Vince Allen of The Bridge Church in Columbus. Tickets are $40 per person. Call 706-587-8173 for additional info.
AAA Announces Contest for 8th Graders
AAA will give Georgia eighth graders the chance to go on the trip of a lifetime. The Auto Club Group will hold a contest where the winners receive free round trip airfare to Amsterdam, travel insurance, money for passports and a river cruise through the Netherlands and Belgium. A total of 60 students in select states will be chosen to go on what AAA calls the “Discovery Crew” Cruise. The contest runs August 21-September 21. Students can enter at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew. To be eligible, students must be:
▪ Entering the 8th grade in good standing.
▪ At least 13 years old.
▪ Reside in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin or select areas of Illinois, Indiana or Minnesota.
Winners will be selected based on:
▪ A creative selfie, showcasing their love for travel.
▪ Their answers to three essay questions.
Winners will be notified beginning in October. Those students get to bring one parent or legal guardian to serve as a chaperone. Each pair will share a cabin while sailing on the AMA Waterways ship, from March 28-April 4. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.
Comments