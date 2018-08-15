CSU Nursing program gets a financial shot in the arm

Columbus State University’s school of nursing got a financial booster shot Wednesday morning.
St. Francis Hospital presented a $50,000 check to CSU officials at Frank Brown Hall in downtown Columbus, home for the school’s nursing program. Representatives from the St. Francis Auxiliary followed that donation with a donation of their own to the program in the amount of $8,000.
CSU President Chris Markwood said partnerships such as this one are critical for the school’s success.
“Partnerships are the lifeblood of Columbus State University,” he said. “It’s how we do business, it’s how this institution got started and so for us expanding a partnership with St. Francis and many other folks that invest in Columbus State University is just, it’s in our DNA.”
Dan Jones, CEO of St. Francis Hospital, stressed their company’s mission is to keep communities healthy and doing so goes beyond patient care.
‘It’s a tapestry. We have to ensure that we partner for the benefit of our community,“ Jones said. “As a community thrives our organization thrives, and vise versa.”
To recognize the donation CSU is renaming one of the bedhub classrooms after St. Francis Hospital.
