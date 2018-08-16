‘Proud Ladies’ debut at the Springer puts the spotlight on legendary performers

A Broadway legend has partnered with the Springer Opera House and their production team for the world premiere of a tribute to some of Broadway’s iconic female superstars — including a hometown girl from Columbus.
Kurt Peterson’s production of “Proud Ladies” premieres on the Springer’s Mainstage in Emily Woodruff Hall Friday, Aug. 17. The performance benefits the Springer Opera House Historic Preservation Fund.
The musical production uses multimedia effects and several rear-projection screens that Peterson says will let him interact with the “ladies” in the show. Victoria Mallory, who made her Broadway debut at Lincoln Center in the first revival of “West Side Story,” is among the Columbus’ stars. Mallory had a long career on stage and television. She died in 2014 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Peterson, who starred alongside Mallory in “West Side Story” and several other Broadway musicals, said it’s only natural to open “Proud Ladies” in Columbus.
“To be in her hometown gives a resonance to this piece that we couldn’t get in Boston or in any other place,” Peterson said. “The fact that we are here is gold, golden.”
Peterson’s company has been at the Springer this week, working with Springer artists and technicians in the theater’s rehearsal halls. Tickets are $40 for current Springer Society members and subscribers. Regular tickets are $48. Student tickets are $20. Tickets that include a post-show champagne reception with Peterson are $75. Group discounts are available for groups of ten or more. For reservations call the Springer’s box office at 706-327-3688 or visit springeroperahouse.org
