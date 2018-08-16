Around Town:

CSU to Offer Nexus Degree in Film Production
Columbus State University was approved by the Board of Regents to offer the first ever nexus degree in film production. With courses to be offered as early as spring 2019, the 60-credit-hour degree emphasizes hands-on learning to prepare students for Georgia’s high-demand film industry. “This new degree is validation of our premier role in preparing and credentialing workers for Georgia’s fastest growing industry,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “With the help of our community partners, CSU looks forward to growing our film program even sooner.” In cooperation with the Columbus Film Office and the Georgia Film Academy, students will be placed in experiential learning opportunities on movie productions in Georgia, and when possible, in the city of Columbus. Additionally, students may be placed on production sets for national television spots and productions secured by the Columbus Film Office and Georgia Film Academy. The experiential learning opportunity will fulfill six credit hours of the degree requirement, with an additional 42 credit hours in general education and 12 credit hours in upper division coursework that focuses on the skills and knowledge needed in the film industry. Curriculum is being designed in collaboration with industry experts to ensure it meets specific requirements for the high-demand jobs. CSU, along with Albany State University, were the first to be approved for new nexus degrees by the Board of Regents. Nexus degrees are 60-credit-hour credentials that emphasize hands-on experiential learning, skilled knowledge and connections with industry in high-demand fields. For more information, call 706-507-8601.
Heritage Bowl Golf Tournament
One lucky and one skilled amateur golfer will get a chance to win one million dollars at the fourth annual Heritage Bowl Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, August 24 at Lakewood Golf Course. The two amateur golfers competing for the one million dollars will be challenged, after conclusion of the tournament, to hit a hole-in one on the newly designed par three 19th hole. The competition can be viewed from the balcony of the Lakewood clubhouse and will consist of hitting a 180 yard shot from the gold golf tee box for hole number one to the green for hole number 18. One golfer will be selected from a drawing held immediately prior to the start of the tournament and the other one will be selected based on competition during the tournament. On-site registration starts at 8 a.m. The format is a two-person scramble with the three top teams receiving cash prizes. There will also be individual competition for cash and prizes. Cost is $60/single and $100/twosome. The cost includes snacks, beverages and lunch. A fish fry will be held for all Heritage Bowl participants on Thursday, August 23 3 p.m.-7 p.m. The event is sponsored by graduates of Carver and Spencer High Schools. To register or for more information, call 678-557-9623.
Ice Cream Social
Amerigroup, Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will host an Ice Cream Social at Chick-fil-A (Wynnton Rd.) September 4. The first 50 kids receive a free ice cream. There will be prizes, games, arts and crafts and more. The Social will be held at the Wynnton Road Chick-fil-A only at 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
