Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game at Kinnett Stadium

Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden
Spotted Thursday at the Shaw vs. Kendrick football game
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden