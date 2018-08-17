Harris County High School AD Danny Durham dies after collapsing while jogging

Harris County High School athletics director Danny Durham has died.
Durham, 54, who also was an assistant principal, collapsed while jogging on the school’s track Thursday afternoon, Harris County coroner Joe Weldon said Friday.
A student found Durham lying face down on the track and called 911 at 5:42 p.m., Weldon said. Emergency responders arrived within 5 minutes, and an ambulance took Durham to St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, where an emergency room doctor pronounced him dead after life-saving efforts failed, Weldon said.
After leaving his home, which is directly behind the school, Durham jogged through his subdivision and was approximately 30 minutes into his run when he collapsed on the track, Weldon said. He had “some type of a cardiac event” but no history of heart trouble, Weldon said.
Durham’s unexpected death has shocked the community, said Harris County School Distirct spokeswoman Rachel Crumbley.
“There’s been just a huge outpouring of love and support for the family and his friends and the students and athletes and people he’s touched,” she said.
Crumbley and her two children, who graduated HCHS in 2017 and 2018, are among them.
“His encouraging words helped guide them in decisions,” she said. “He wrote letters of recommendations for them.”
Durham came to Harris County as defensive coordinator for the football team in 2012. He was promoted to athletics director and assistant principal in 2014. He previously spent a combined 12 years as head football at Gordon Central, Franklin and Rabun County. He was defensive line coach in 1990-91 at Georgia Southern, where he was a four-year letterman and a starting linebacker on the 1985 and 1986 national championship teams.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Survivors include Durham’s wife and three children, two in college and one in ninth grade, Crumbley said.
Crumbley called Durham “a great man.”
“He always had a simile on his face,” she said. “He was hardworking, buzzing around and working all the time. He was so busy trying to make events happen. . . . He was always making sure things were taking care of.”
