Officials: Inmate commits suicide in cell at Russell County Jail
James Francis Devitt, 33, was pronounced dead of possible hanging at 11:20 p.m. Thursday inside his cell at the Russell County Jail, said Russell County Corner Arthur Sumbry. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor made the announcement Friday morning.
Ryan Alexander's mother lost her fight with breast cancer Aug. 15, 2001. He visited the John B. Amos Cancer Center on the anniversary of her death to honor her memory and encourage his Facebook Live audience to donate to the American Cancer Society.
The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.
The Springer Opera House is hosting the world premiere of "Proud Ladies". It's a multi-media, song and dance celebration of Broadway female superstars and stars Broadway legend Kurt Peterson. Why's it opening in Columbus? Watch the video to find out.
The Columbus State University school of nursing is feeling $58,000 better after two donations. St. Francis Hospital, an affiliate of LifePoint Health, made a donation of $50,000 and the St. Francis Auxiliary donated $8,000 at a Wednesday ceremony.
Should downtown Columbus, Georgia be called downtown or Uptown? Each side has it's proponents. Either way, here's a look back at downtown Columbus, Georgia through historical images in the Ledger-Enquirer archives.
Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
A month ago in downtown Columbus, Andrea Shaw, an attorney visiting from Maine, acted on both instinct and impulse when she immediately agreed to adopt an injured stray dog that had been rescued by a small group of cyclists.
Despite having to live the next several weeks in a hotel, MCSD board member Mark Cantrell is feeling grateful after surviving without injury a lightning bolt that zapped his home and struck 10 feet from where he was sitting.
Together 2017 unveiled Tuesday the installment of local author and teacher Isiah Harper's word mural “My River Valley.” It's the final phase of the Together 2017 “My River Valley” mural project in the Columbus, Phenix City, and Fort Benning region.