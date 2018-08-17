Officials: Inmate commits suicide in cell at Russell County Jail

James Francis Devitt, 33, was pronounced dead of possible hanging at 11:20 p.m. Thursday inside his cell at the Russell County Jail, said Russell County Corner Arthur Sumbry. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor made the announcement Friday morning.
By
Are you ready for some high school football?

Sports

Are you ready for some high school football?

The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.

Parent slugs teacher at Georgia elementary school

News

Parent slugs teacher at Georgia elementary school

Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

News

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.