Foodies celebrate grand opening of Phenix City Food Truck Park

Phenix City celebrated the grand opening of the Phenix City Food Truck Park in style Friday afternoon with live music, community art projects and of course food from several food truck vendors. The park is on the grounds just off Whitewater Avenue in Phenix City that is adjacent to the Courtyard by Marriott and at the foot of the Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge. Going forward, food trucks are scheduled to be on site from 11a.m. to 2p.m. each Thursday and Friday. Organizers say there are currently six food truck vendors participating. They are Spices, Wing Boss, The Original Po-Boy City, Tuesdays Taco Truck, The Icey Girl & Company, and Famous Nate’s Food Truck.
Comments