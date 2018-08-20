City threatens to demolish historic Columbus building that recently changed ownership

Former Georgia state Rep. Earl Davis, who bought the historic former school in Bibb City from the Muscogee County School District, has received a letter from the Columbus Consolidated Government threatening demolition.
Davis bought the dilapidated but beloved Bibb Elementary School for $15,000 after the Muscogee County School Board approved the deal during its February meeting.
A hearing concerning the property is scheduled for the deputy city manager’s conference room on the second floor of the CCG’s annex building, 420 10th St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The demolition hearing notice from the city’s Inspections & Code Enforcement Division, dated Aug. 7, 2018, says “the building was found to be unfit for human habitation or occupancy and is so dilapidated, unsanitary and unsafe that it creates a serious hazard to the health and/or safety of the occupants or of the public.”
This was the first notice Davis has received from the city about the building’s condition, he said.
“It came out of the blue,” he said. “It says the property is condemned. . . . I thought the city was in favor or preserving it.”
John Hudgison, the city’s Inspections & Code director, wasn’t reached for comment before deadline.
The notice lists the dates of monthly inspections on the property since April 2017. The last one listed is Aug. 1, 2018.
Based on an April 6, 2017, site visit, the inspector described the building’s condition this way: “collapse of roof and internal components of the structure; complete dislodgement of second floor components which have also collapsed; interior exposed to rain; basement area is probably submerged in water.”
No standing water is in the basement now, Davis said Monday.
The subsequent inspections listed in the notice don’t include any comments.
After the hearing, the notice says, Davis will have 45 days to repair or demolish the building.
When he read the notice, Davis said, he was “shocked and disappointed — extreme in both areas.” But after calling his lawyer and others, he is optimistic the situation can be resolved without demolition.
Davis, who represented north Columbus in the Georgia Legislature as a Republican from 1968-74, has been working to stabilize the building and keep the 103-year-old facade at 96 40th St. He estimated his expenses already amount to $25,000, with projected expenses totaling between $750,00 and $1 million to convert the school into apartments.
“I may even make it my home,” he said. “I have no firm plans. The zoning here is residential.”
