Frank Myers’ accuser addresses Muscogee County School Board

During the Aug. 20, 2018, Muscogee County School Board meeting, Maggie Reese, who accused District 8 representative Frank Myers of sexual harassment and bullying, addressed the board and asked why the board hasn’t censured him.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.

The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.

Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.