School board member responds to criticism: “I’m not the monster I’ve been made out to be.”
Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers responded Monday night to criticism from Maggie Reese, who accused Myers of sexual harassment and bullying her online. These are excerpts of Myers' comments during the meeting.
During the Aug. 20, 2018, Muscogee County School Board meeting, Maggie Reese, who accused District 8 representative Frank Myers of sexual harassment and bullying, addressed the board and asked why the board hasn’t censured him.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
More than three years after a local attorney and the Historic Columbus Foundation joined forces to save and revitalize one of the city’s most historic riverfront sites, a deal has been reached to put a restaurant and boutique hotel in City Mills.
Phenix City celebrated the grand opening of the Phenix City Food Truck Park in style Friday afternoon with live music, community art projects and of course food from several food truck vendors. Here's a look at the event and more infomation.
James Francis Devitt, 33, was pronounced dead of possible hanging at 11:20 p.m. Thursday inside his cell at the Russell County Jail, said Russell County Corner Arthur Sumbry. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor made the announcement Friday morning.
Ryan Alexander's mother lost her fight with breast cancer Aug. 15, 2001. He visited the John B. Amos Cancer Center on the anniversary of her death to honor her memory and encourage his Facebook Live audience to donate to the American Cancer Society.
The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.
The Springer Opera House is hosting the world premiere of "Proud Ladies". It's a multi-media, song and dance celebration of Broadway female superstars and stars Broadway legend Kurt Peterson. Why's it opening in Columbus? Watch the video to find out.
The Columbus State University school of nursing is feeling $58,000 better after two donations. St. Francis Hospital, an affiliate of LifePoint Health, made a donation of $50,000 and the St. Francis Auxiliary donated $8,000 at a Wednesday ceremony.
Should downtown Columbus, Georgia be called downtown or Uptown? Each side has it's proponents. Either way, here's a look back at downtown Columbus, Georgia through historical images in the Ledger-Enquirer archives.
Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.
Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.