Around Town:

Columbus Memory Town Hall Meeting
The Columbus Memory Project (CMP) and BrainTest have teamed up to educate area residents on proven ways to keep the brain healthy and to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease at a Town Hall Meeting Friday. Led by Jonathan L. Liss, MD, neurologist and founder of Medical Research and Health Education Foundation, the two-hour event will include a bounty of free items including a BrainTest screening, guide for preserving memory booklet, raffle prizes and updates on the latest research breakthroughs on how to prevent Alzheimer’s Disease in those who are healthy and slow progression in those already afflicted. The goal of the Project is for Columbus to become the first city in history to have every senior citizen screened for memory loss as well as tested for genetic risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The program will offer every area resident over 65 years of age a free memory test designed to give individuals a “memory number” as a baseline understanding of his or her memory health. Because prevention research includes persons as young as 55, CMP will include these younger individuals in its outreach as well. By engaging every eligible citizen, Columbus will be in a position to battle Alzheimer’s disease before it has begun. BrainTest is an app that provides a simple 15-minute at-home screening test that can be taken on an iPad or Android Tablet and is clinically validated to detect Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), a condition, if detected early, can help delay the onset of Alzheimer’s. The free BrainTest screenings are an opportunity to not only increase awareness about Alzheimer’s/dementia, but to also start the habit of checking one’s brain for any type of future issues that can be addressed immediately to delay any major problems, especially MCI. The meeting will be held 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at The Columbus Memory Center, 7196 Northlake Drive. For more information, visit www.columbusmemoryproject.
Survey at West Point Lake Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, announced today that survey contractors with Maptech, Inc. have begun work to reset missing boundary monuments and properly identify sections of boundary lines at West Point Lake Project. This work is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that the Project’s boundary is accurate and easily identifiable. West Point Lake Project is responsible for the management of both public lands and easements on private lands surrounding the lake and along the Chattahoochee River from West Point Dam to Langdale Dam. The public land’s boundary is marked with red painted stripes on trees; while easement on private lands is marked with white stripes on trees. Additionally, a survey monument is placed in the ground at each turning point along the boundary line. Over the next 90 days, Maptech’s survey crews will be working on various parts of West Point Lake’s boundary. Adjacent property owners may encounter the contractors as they perform their surveys. Contractors should be clearly identifiable, working from vehicles marked “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contractor.” For questions or concerns, contact Park Ranger Danny Blankenship at 706-645-2937.
Comments