Global War on Terrorism Memorial set to be rededicated at NIM

Stone craftsmen have been at the National Infantry Museum this week engraving 25 new names on the Global War on Terrorism Memorial in advance of a Sept. 28 rededication ceremony at the museum.
These names are service members from all branches that have been added to the Global War on Terrorism casualty list since the monument was first dedicated in October 2017. With these additions there are now 6,940 names on the monuments’ black granite panels.
The rededication ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Honored guests for the ceremony will be Gold Star family members. Patriot Guard Riders are also scheduling a motorcycle ride ending at the museum and will line the museum’s Heritage Walk as guests arrive.
The Global War on Terrorism Memorial includes eight granite panels bearing the names of soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines who have died in service to the GWOT since 9/11. The memorial also features nine bronze figures that represent an infantry squad.
