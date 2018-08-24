Roller derby returns to Columbus Civic Center

The Muscogee Roller Girls will host “frenemies” at the Columbus Civic Center Saturday night, marking a return of roller derby to Columbus for the first time since 2015.
The match against Panhandle United from Florida starts at 7 p.m.
The Muscogee Roller Girls’ last home match in Columbus was 2015 in the former Front Porch of the South building. When it closed they lost their venue, but have continued to train and compete on the road. The team is still seeking a permanent home.
The bout against Panhandle United is sanctioned by the Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby Association.
Flat track roller derby is a modernized version of the sport that has kept offbeat names for skaters and full-contact action, but has ditched the banked track.
Comments