Roller derby returns to Columbus Civic Center

The Muscogee Roller Girls train recently for a match against Panhandle United at the Columbus Civic Center Saturday night, marking the return of roller derby to Columbus for the first time since 2015. The match against Panhandle United from Florida is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Muscogee Roller Girls’ last home match in Columbus in 2015 in the former Front Porch of the South building. When it closed they lost their venue, but have continued to train and compete on the road. The team is still seeking a permanent home. Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Darrell Roaden