Columbus’ new sound stage officially opens

Flat Rock Studio, the new home of Columbus State University’s television and film production program, officially opened Friday afternoon after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The state-of-the-art sound stage and production facility is located at 7100 Jamesson Road and was set up by the W.C. Bradley Company. The facility will provide classroom and support space for the 56 students enrolled in the school’s film certificate program.
CSU students will learn from professional movie and TV production staff who use the Columbus studio and sound stage.
