La-Z-Boy of Columbus makes donation to Ronald McDonald House

La-Z-Boy of Columbus celebrated Wednesday its grand reopening to showcase a new store design, and made a donation to their non-profit partner, the local Ronald McDonald House.
The $1,000 donation is to help the Ronald McDonald House with operational costs and supplies. In lieu of a local delivery charge, La-Z-Boy collected donations to raise the funds.
“We enjoy our partnership with the Ronald McDonald House, donating furniture to the Columbus location as needed is very important to us. We also execute fundraisers throughout the year for them,” Bryan Evans said in a news release. Evans is a co-owner in the business along with his wife, Susan.
The newly remodeled store offers two options for shoppers in design of design help. Shoppers can use interactive design tools to render any La-Z-Boy product in their choice of hundreds of fabric and leather covers or get free In-Home Design Assistance from professionals. La-Z-Boy designers will also visit customer’s homes to help them with their design project.
