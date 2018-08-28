Around Town

“Old Dry Frye”
The Department of Theatre presents “Old Dry Frye”, a family-friendly Appalachian folktale which tells how the accidental death of an itinerant preacher initiates a bizarre episode of guilt and deception among the residents of a “holler.” This is commedy American-style with energetic humor, delightful dialect, physical gags, bumbling brothers, a cluck-talking chicken and a series of uproarious adventures. Dates are 10 a.m. daily September 6-8, 7:30 p.m. nightly September 7-8 and 2 p.m. September 9. Tickets start at $10 and there are senior/military/children discounts. Tickets can be purchased at theatre.columbusstate.edu or by calling the box office the week of shows at 706-507-8444.
Fort Benning Sales
Fort Benning will have an upcoming equipment and furniture sales, an auto auction, and the annual MWR Fall Flea Market. Here’s what the schedule looks like:
▪ September 10 and 11: Used library equipment 9 a.m.-2 p.m. September 10 and 11 in Building 2784 on Sightseeing Road (behind the new Long Library on Eckel Street.) Merchandise includes chairs, mats, tables, shelves, displays, file cabinets and more. Please note, this sale is open from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. September 10 to active duty and retired service members and their spouses only, with military ID. Thereafter, it is open to the public. Accepted methods of payment are cash, debit, MasterCard and Visa.
▪ September 17: Used fitness equipment 9 a.m.-2 p.m. September 17 at the NAF Property Warehouse in Building 2384, 7701 Prussman Street on Main Post. Merchandise includes weight plates, curl bars, barbells, upright bikes, treadmills, spin bikes, various types of LifeFitness equipment, and more. Please note, this sale is open first to active duty and retired service members and their spouses from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Military ID is required. Thereafter, it is open to the public. All merchandise is sold "as is," with no guarantee or warranty. Cash, debit, MasterCard, Visa and checks if the buyer has a bank letter guaranteeing funds. There are no preview days for this sale.
▪ September 29: Fort Benning's annual Fall Flea Market is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. September 29 to coincide with the post wide yard sale. The flea market is held on Stilwell Field by the Post Office on Main Post. Admission is free, so expect thousands of shoppers from across the Chattahoochee Valley. Flea market booth space is available for as little as $15. Space is limited. Reserve your spot today at benning.armymwr.com or at Outdoor Recreation on Main Post. Tables and chairs are also available. This event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call 706-545-6323.
▪ October 16: Auction used and abandoned vehicles 10 a.m. October 16 at the impound lot at the intersection of Kilgore and Marchant streets on Fort Benning's Main Post. This event is open to the public. Auto dealers are welcome. You may preview vehicles from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. October 12 and October 15. Bidders who do not attend a preview day are encouraged to arrive early-between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.-on the day of the auction to obtain a bidder's card, which is required to participate. Guests who do not have authorized access to Fort Benning in the form of a military ID or civilian employee ID should plan to arrive early, using the I-185 entrance, to acquire a visitor's pass or do so on one of the preview days to expedite the process. Cash, check, VISA, MasterCard, American Express or Discover or a bank letter will be required for those paying by check to guarantee funds. Vehicles must be picked up by October 19.
