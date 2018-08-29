Around Town:

CSU to Host Day of Service
Columbus State University will host its 10th Annual Day of Service Saturday. This year’s day of service is expected to be the largest in CSU history, with nearly 1,000 students, staff and faculty volunteers serving at more than 40 local nonprofits. Participants are encouraged to post photos on social media using the hashtag #CSUDayofService. For more information, contact the CSU Center for Career Development at careercenter@columbusstate.edu or call 706-507-8760.
2018 Shoe Recycling Campaign
The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission (KCBC) will kick off their 2018 Shoe Recycling Campaign 10 a.m. September 5 at MLK, Jr. Elementary School. During the campaign, KCBC will be collecting gently worn men, women, boys and girls shoes (any size, any style). This environmental stewardship project will divert shoes from our landfill and reuse them by sending them to developing countries (Haiti, Swaziland, Togo and Honduras). Starting September 6, area citizens may drop off shoes at any of CCG Fire/EMS Stations, any day/time of the week. Schools across the Tri-Community to support the Shoe Recycling Project by encouraging every student to bring at least one pair of shoes to their school to assure the success of this noteworthy project. The “Green Team” of MLK, Jr. School is taking the lead by kicking off their shoe recycling project and challenge other schools to follow their lead. Each year more than 350 million pair of shoes are tossed in our landfills and it takes about 1,000 years for most shoes to decompose. For more information, contact Gloria Weston-Smart at 706-225-4008.
CSU Department of Theatre September Schedule
▪ September 9: Duo Kupinski, guitar, will perform at 4 p.m. in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter for free.
▪ September 11: An artist talk will be held for The Crime of Art, works by Kota Ezawa, exhibition in Illges Gallery. 5:30 p.m. followed by a reception. The exhibit will be open until September 22. art.columbusstate.edu
▪ September 13: Lisa Oberlander, clarinet, will perform a free faculty recital at 7 :30 p.m. in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter.
▪ September 13: Mark Dion, fall visiting artist and scholar in residence program leader, will host an artist talk at the Columbus Museum at 6 p.m. art.columbusstate.edu
▪ September 18: Matt Fisher will give a visiting artist talk at the Corn Center for Visual Arts at 5:30 p.m.
▪ September 25: A reception will be held for Kyle Hooten's exhibit, Deconstructing Abject Complacency of Abscribed Gender. art.columbusstate.edu The exhibit will remain open until October 20.
▪ September 26: Alexander Lapins, tuba/euphonium, will perform as a guest artist at 5:30 p.m. in Studio Theatre at the RiverCenter for free.
▪ September 27: Eddie Dominguez, Garden of Eden, will host an artist talk at the Columbus Museum at 6 p.m. art.columbusstate.edu
▪ September 27: The Schwob Wind Ensemble will perform for free at 7:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter, conducted by Jamie Nix, The Hal J. Gibson Distinguished Chair in Conducting.
▪ September 28: Constantine Barcov, bassoon, will perform as an alumnus guest artist at 7:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter for free.
▪ September 29: Tara Helen O'Connor, flute, will perform as a guest artist at 7:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter for free.
Comments