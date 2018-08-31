Columbus Tech hands out $55,000 in scholarships at Reach for the Stars event

Columbus Technical College hosted Thursday morning their REACH for the Stars event. The scholarship event is the school’s way of honoring and recognizing their students and donors. More than $55,000 in scholarships were distributed among 87 students. Students can use the money for program-related expenses including tuition or fees, exam costs, and tools required for testing. The Oscar/Great Gatsby themed event was hosted by WRBL television anchor Teresa Whitaker and followed by a red-carpet reception featuring lunch prepared by Columbus Tech’s culinary arts students.
