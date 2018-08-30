Former Ledger-Enquirer publisher dies

Former Ledger-Enquirer publisher Glenn Vaughn Jr. died Wednesday night.
He was 89.
Vaughn died peacefully at his home in Greenville, S.C., surrounded by his family, his wife, Nancy, told the Ledger-Enquirer by phone Thursday, the 67th anniversary of their wedding. He was in declining health since he broke his neck five years ago, she said.
Vaughn’s four-decade newspaper career spanned from editor of the Red and Black at the University of Georgia to publisher of the Ledger and Enquirer, starting in 1980, when he succeeded the retired Maynard Ashworth, and concluding in 1990, when he retired as chairman of the Ledger-Enquirer board.
Vaughn was born May 19, 1929, on a Newton County farm, the eldest of 10 children. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1946 to 1948. After attending the Henry Grady School of Journalism at UGA, he began working at Georgia newspapers, starting as a reporter at the Albany Herald in 1952. Between stints at the Columbus Ledger, beginning in 1955, he went across the Chattahoochee River to serve as editor and publisher of the Phenix Citizen for a year and worked for two years, first as a reporter and then as a copy editor at the Atlanta Journal. On the Ledger staff, he worked as a copy editor, news editor, city editor and managing editor.
Perhaps his proudest moment in journalism, according to his website, was his time (1965-69) as founding editor and publisher of the Athens Daily News. There he not only nurtured a newspaper from its infancy into an award-winning Northeast Georgia Daily, but also developed a young and talented staff that would become his legacy, including the late columnist and humorist Lewis Grizzard.
In 1969, Vaughn returned to Columbus, not to the afternoon Ledger but the in-house morning rival, the Columbus Enquirer. As directing editor of the Enquirer, he was an editorialist who worked for change and progress in the community he adopted as home. “His editorials helped in the tedious process of city and county governments, joining together to become Georgia’s first consolidated government,” his website says.
From the editorial page, he moved into the business department as vice president and general manager of the Ledger-Enquirer. Later he would be president and publisher and, finally chairman.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments