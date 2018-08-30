Looking Back: Remembering former Ledger-Enquirer publisher Glenn Vaughn Jr.

Former Ledger-Enquirer publisher Glenn Vaughn Jr. died Wednesday night. He was 89. Vaughn died peacefully at his home in Greenville, S.C., surrounded by his family. Here's a photo remembrance of Vaughn from the Ledger's photo archives.
By
Synthetic Marijuana kills in Florida’s Prisons

Crime

Synthetic Marijuana kills in Florida’s Prisons

Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.

Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet

Crime

Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet

Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.