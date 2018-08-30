Principal shares story of how one United Way agency helps meet a pressing need in her school.

Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School in Columbus, shares a story Thursday at the 2018 United Way Campaign Kickoff about challenges facing the her students and how the Boys and Girls Club helps meet a critical need for the students.
Synthetic Marijuana kills in Florida’s Prisons

Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.

Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet

Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.

