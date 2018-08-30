Principal shares story of how one United Way agency helps meet a pressing need in her school.
Yvette Scarborough, principal at Fox Elementary School in Columbus, shares a story Thursday at the 2018 United Way Campaign Kickoff about challenges facing the her students and how the Boys and Girls Club helps meet a critical need for the students.
Former Ledger-Enquirer publisher Glenn Vaughn Jr. died Wednesday night. He was 89. Vaughn died peacefully at his home in Greenville, S.C., surrounded by his family. Here's a photo remembrance of Vaughn from the Ledger's photo archives.
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams campaigned in Columbus Wednesday night. She did a Facebook Live event with the Ledger-Enquirer before her event at the Columbus Public Library. Here's her position on gun ownership.
There's a full slate of high school football games going into the Labor Day weekend, including a Thursday matchup between the Columbus High Blue Devils and Troup County Tigers at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, Ga. at 7 p.m. Here are this week's games.
Reese Road Leadership celebrated Wednesday morning after learning they have been certified and named a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by FranklinCovey Education. Reese Road will keeps its certification the next two years and be able to re-certify.
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of the Georgia Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Office, shared her thoughts Tuesday on the film industry in Georgia and Columbus' role in it at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum in Columbus, Georgia.
Before there was a Goo Goo Car Wash there was a Goo Goo Restaurant. It, like many other restaurants, have long since become nothing but a memory. Here's a quick look back at some of those restaurants in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley.
Flat Rock Studio, the new home of Columbus State University’s television and film production program, officially opened Friday afternoon. It’s a state-of-the-art sound stage and production facility that was set up by the W.C. Bradley Company.
A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium seats 15,000 people and through the years has hosted thousands of sporting events, including the Auburn-Georgia football games from 1916-1958. Here are a few photos from the Ledger-Enquirer's archives of the stadium.
Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.
Craftsmen have engraved 25 new names onto the Global War on Terrorism Memorial at the National Infantry Museum. The names are service members from all branches added to the GWOT casualty list since the monument was first dedicated in October 2017.
Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said at least 104 suspects were arrested and 301 charges were filed during “Operation Street Sweep” through high crime areas in Columbus last week, authorities said Tuesday.
Muscogee County School Board member Frank Myers responded Monday night to criticism from Maggie Reese, who accused Myers of sexual harassment and bullying her online. These are excerpts of Myers' comments during the meeting.
During the Aug. 20, 2018, Muscogee County School Board meeting, Maggie Reese, who accused District 8 representative Frank Myers of sexual harassment and bullying, addressed the board and asked why the board hasn’t censured him.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
