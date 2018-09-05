CSU opens “Old Dry Frye” at Riverside Theatre Complex

Columbus State University opens Thursday its production of “Old Dry Frye” at the Riverside Theatre Complex, located at corner of 10th Street and Bay Avenue, in downtown Columbus.
The show is family-friendly and tells the story of an itinerant preacher whose accidental death starts an unusual series of events in the local “holler.”
Performances are scheduled for Sept. 6-8 at 10 a.m., Sept. 7-8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior/military/alumni, and $5 children (12 and under). The box office will be open the week of the performances and opens one hour prior to showtime for each showing. You can call the box office at 706-507-8444 to purchase tickets or for more information. Box office hours are Monday-Friday from noon-6 p.m.
Go to www.ledger-enquirer.com for a video introduction to cast members.
