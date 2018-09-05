Columbus, Phenix City weather for September 6 from WRBL’s Bob Jeswald

Take a look at the weather forecast for Thursday, September 6 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
By
Synthetic Marijuana kills in Florida’s Prisons

Crime

Synthetic Marijuana kills in Florida’s Prisons

Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service